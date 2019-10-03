Absentee ballots available Oct. 4
Absentee ballots for the upcoming Nov. 5 municipal election will be available beginning Friday, Oct. 4, in the Milford City Clerk’s office at 70 West River Street.
For an absentee ballot application, visit ci.milford.ct.us/.