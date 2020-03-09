Abraham's chief of staff seeks Louisiana congressional seat

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham's chief of staff Monday entered the race for Louisiana's 5th District congressional seat, after Abraham announced he wouldn't seek reelection to the job.

Luke Letlow, a Republican from the tiny town of Start, launched his campaign with a nearly two-minute introductory digital ad highlighting Letlow's deep roots in rural Richland Parish, his background working for Abraham and his support for President Donald Trump.

“I’m proud to have stood alongside Congressman Ralph Abraham during his time in Congress, and to have worked with him to fight for our families, farmers and businesses,” Letlow said in a statement. “I’m launching my campaign for Congress today to continue that record of results for Louisiana and keep our economy moving forward. We’re just getting started.”

Abraham immediately announced his endorsement, saying Letlow “knows how to get the job done.” Letlow said he'll resign as Abraham's chief of staff to run for the seat representing northeast and central Louisiana in the Nov. 3 election.

Abraham said last month that we would not seek a fourth term representing the largely rural district containing all or part of 24 parishes and the cities of Monroe and Alexandria.

Letlow is the third Republican contender who has announced a campaign. State Rep. Lance Harris of Alexandria jumped in the race last week, joining Ouachita Parish Police Juror Scotty Robinson, a Republican from West Monroe.

Also running for the seat is Sandra "Candy" Shoemaker-Christophe, an Alexandria Democrat.

The official candidate signup period will be held in mid-July.