About 20 COVID cases discovered at Delaware's largest prison

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — About 20 inmates at Delaware’s largest prison have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The cases were discovered at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna after rapid tests were administered at the prison since Friday, the state’s Department of Correction said Monday in a news release.

The 18 inmates who tested positive were transferred to the prison’s COVID-19 treatment center, the release said.

Department spokesperson Jason Miller previously told The Delaware News Journal that inmates who show symptoms of the virus and their cellmates are tested and isolated.

There are currently 24 COVID-19 cases among inmates in Delaware, and all are at Vaughn, according to the department’s website. About 590 inmates have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic, and 11 have died from complications related to the virus.

The department stopped in-person visitations at its facilities last week amid concerns about rising coronavirus cases. They have also added daily temperature and symptom checks at several prisons, the release said.