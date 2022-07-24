About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting deal

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Ted Shaffrey/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go on strike next month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker.

The strike is planned to begin Aug. 1 at Boeing manufacturing facilities in St. Charles County, St. Louis County and Mascoutah, Illinois, after the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 union voted down the contract, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.