COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — About 100 Vermont National Guard soldiers are headed to Washington to help provide security operations during what are expected to be protests against COVID-19 restrictions by some truckers, the guard announced on Wednesday.

The Vermonters are part of a deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to the nation’s capital as it prepares for the convoys of truckers that are planning protests against pandemic restrictions beginning next week.