CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s new ban on late-term abortions will barely have taken effect before Republican lawmaker start trying to enact further restrictions.

The state budget Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law in June contains a provision prohibiting abortion after 24 weeks of gestation, with exceptions for the mother’s life or physical health. It takes effect Jan. 1, just before the start of the new legislation session.