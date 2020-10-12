Abandoned baby found alive in New Haven trash bin

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Maintenance workers found an abandoned baby alive in a trash bin at a New Haven apartment complex Monday, prompting a police investigation.

Officers responded to the Presidential Gardens complex in the Newhallville neighborhood at about 2 p.m. and called in emergency medical responders to care for the infant, police Capt. Anthony Duff said.

Police were trying to determine who put the baby in the bin. No information on the infant's condition was released.

Connecticut's Safe Havens Act for Newborns allows parents to voluntarily give up custody of an infant who is 30 days old or younger to nursing staff at hospital emergency rooms. Parents will not be arrested unless the baby has been abused or neglected.

More information about the act is available through the United Way's 211 service by dialing 211 or visiting 211ct.org.