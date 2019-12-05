APS CEO, staff to appear before Corporation Commission

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Public Service Company CEO has accepted an invitation to attend an Arizona Corporation Commission open meeting to address questions on its faulty online rate comparison tool after it wrongly encouraging customers to switch to more expensive plans.

The Arizona Capitol Times reported Wednesday that Jeff Guldner is expected to attend Dec. 10 and 11 accompanied by staff members on behalf of APS and its parent company Pinnacle West.

Commissioners say it took months for APS to acknowledge that about 12,000 customers were not on the cheapest rate plans because of misinformation since February.

Company officials say they have announced plans to refund affected customers after discovering the tool's inaccuracies Nov. 15 and removing the tool from their website.

Commissioners say they want to know why and have suggested addressing the company's proposed rate increase and opening an independent investigation into the matter.

Commissioners say they still expect Guldner to attend the January Open Meeting as well.