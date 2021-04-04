AP source: Suspect in Capitol attack suffered delusions MICHAEL BALSAMO, ERIC TUCKER and NOMAAN MERCHANT , Associated Press April 4, 2021 Updated: April 4, 2021 12:20 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, killing one of them before he was shot to death by police, had been suffering from delusions, paranoia and suicidal thoughts, a U.S. official told The Associated Press. Investigators believe it was an isolated incident from a disturbed young man.
Video of the Friday afternoon attack shows the driver emerging from the crashed car with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the pair of officers, Capitol Police acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters. Police shot the suspect, 25-year-old Noah Green, who died at a hospital.
