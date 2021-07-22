AP looks inside China's largest detention center in Xinjiang DAKE KANG, Associated Press July 22, 2021 Updated: July 22, 2021 2:13 a.m.
1 of23 People stand in a guard tower on the perimeter wall of the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021. China's largest detention center is twice the size of Vatican City and has room for at least 10,000 inmates. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 Police officers salute at the outer entrance of the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 Security officers in protective suits hold the doors as government officials enter the visitors' hall at the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 A security officer in a protective suit stands in front of a chart at the visitors' hall at the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021. Urumqi No. 3, China's largest detention center, is twice the size of Vatican City and has room for at least 10,000 inmates. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 A security officer in a protective suit gestures as other officers stand at a reception area at the visitors' hall at the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 Security officers in protective suits stand at a reception area at the visitors' hall at the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, on April 23, 2021. Urumqi No. 3, China's largest detention center, is twice the size of Vatican City and has room for at least 10,000 inmates. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 Security officers in protective suits stand in a hallway with rooms for video meetings with inmates at the visitors' hall at the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 Security officers in protective suits stand in a hallway with rooms for video meetings with inmates at the visitors' hall at the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 A security officer in a protective suit gestures as he stands in a hallway with rooms for video meetings with inmates at the visitors' hall at the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 Security officers in protective suits stand near the entrance checkpoint to the inmate detention area at the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021. Urumqi No. 3, China's largest detention center, is twice the size of Vatican City and has room for at least 10,000 inmates. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 Barricades stand in front of a vehicle entrance to the inmate detention area at the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021. Urumqi No. 3, China's largest detention center, is twice the size of Vatican City and has room for at least 10,000 inmates. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 A Chinese national flag flies over a vehicle entrance to the inmate detention area at the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, on April 23, 2021. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 Urumqi Public Security Bureau director Zhao Zhongwei stands in a parking lot outside the inmate detention area at the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 Police officers stand at the outer entrance of the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021. Urumqi No. 3, China's largest detention center, is twice the size of Vatican City and has room for at least 10,000 inmates. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 Police officers stand at the outer entrance of the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021. Urumqi No. 3, China's largest detention center, is twice the size of Vatican City and has room for at least 10,000 inmates. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
DABANCHENG, China (AP) — The Uyghur inmates sat in uniform rows with their legs crossed in lotus position and their backs ramrod straight, numbered and tagged, gazing at a television playing grainy black-and-white images of Chinese Communist Party history.
This is one of an estimated 240 cells in just one section of Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng, seen by Associated Press journalists granted extraordinary access during a state-led tour to China’s far west Xinjiang region. The detention center is the largest in the country and possibly the world, with a complex that sprawls over 220 acres — making it twice as large as Vatican City. A sign at the front identified it as a “kanshousuo,” a pre-trial detention facility.