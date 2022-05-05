AP analysis finds growing number of poor, high-hazard dams
DAVID A. LIEB, MICHAEL CASEY and MICHELLE MINKOFF, Associated Press
More than 2,200 dams built upstream from homes or communities are in poor condition across the U.S., likely endangering lives if they were to fail, according to an Associated Press analysis.
The number of high-hazard dams in need of repairs is up substantially from a similar AP review conducted just three years ago.