AP Week in Pictures, North America

Several members in the congregation turn their backs on Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg while he speaks at Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, March 1, 2020, in Selma, Ala. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Feb. 29 – MARCH 6, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Carolyn Kaster in Washington, D.C.

