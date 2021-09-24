Skip to main content
News

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

17
A Haitian migrant is silhouetted against the landscape on an improvised pitch during a pick up game of soccer as the sunsets at a refugee camp in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
1of17A Haitian migrant is silhouetted against the landscape on an improvised pitch during a pick up game of soccer as the sunsets at a refugee camp in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.Fernando Llano/AP

Sept. 17-23, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor for Latin America & Caribbean Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

A P Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com