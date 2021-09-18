AP Week in Pictures: Global
1 of30 A woman walks down from the stage inside an auditorium at Kabul University's education center during a demonstration in support of the Taliban government in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
2 of30 A girl holds a torch during a procession joined by tens of thousands in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, the day before the final Mass of the International Eucharistic Congress which will be attended by Pope Francis. The pontiff is making his first foreign trip since undergoing intestinal surgery in July - a four-day visit to Hungary and Slovakia starting Sunday which will not only test his health but also provide what may be one of the most awkward moments of his papacy, a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the sort of populist, right-wing leader Francis typically scorns. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 3 of30
4 of30 Models appear backstage in preparation for the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of30 Laborers wait in the street to be hired in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 6 of30
7 of30 Firefighters from Massachusetts gather with others outside the National September 11 Memorial and Museum during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
8 of30 Women sell vegetables at Kaporo market in Conakry, Guinea Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Guinea's longtime opposition leader says he welcomes the coup that deposed President Alpha Conde. But Cellou Dalein Diallo is calling on the junta leaders to create a transitional government and a timeline for elections as soon as possible. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less 9 of30
10 of30 Models present creations by Chinese designer Zheng Wei in her Mackzheng collection during the China Fashion Week in Beijing, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
11 of30 A man carries a girl as migrants continue their trek north, near Acandi, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The migrants, mostly Haitians, are on their way to crossing the Darien Gap from Colombia into Panama dreaming of reaching the U.S. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less 12 of30
13 of30 A woman walks past beauty salons with window decorations which have been defaced in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Since the Taliban gained control of Kabul, several images depicting women outside beauty salons have been removed or covered up. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
14 of30 A customer uses her mobile phone before the start of a movie show as she sits amid physical distancing markers during the first day of reopening at a cinema in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cinemas in several cities shut during the deadly wave of coronavirus outbreak that hit the country in July were allowed to begin reopening with capacity limit as cases decline. Tatan Syuflana/AP Show More Show Less 15 of30
16 of30 An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken during the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Observant Jews believe the ritual transfers one's sins from the past year into the chicken, and is performed before the Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish year which starts at sundown Wednesday. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
17 of30 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with four private citizens onboard, lifts off in this time-exposure photo from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-A, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less 18 of30
19 of30 The annual "Tribute in Light" shines into the sky on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. Brittainy Newman/AP Show More Show Less
20 of30 U.S. gymnasts from left, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols, arrive to testify during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Washington. Nassar was charged in 2016 with federal child pornography offenses and sexual abuse charges in Michigan. He is now serving decades in prison after hundreds of girls and women said he sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment when he worked for Michigan State and Indiana-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP) Saul Loeb/AP Show More Show Less 21 of30
22 of30 A Hezbollah supporter fires a rocket-propelled grenade in the air to celebrate the arrival of Iranian fuel tankers to Lebanon, in the eastern town of Baalbek, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The delivery violates U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran after former President Donald Trump pulled America out of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers three years ago. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less
23 of30 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain collides with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands during the Italian Formula One Grand Prix, at Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Sunday, Sept.12, 2021. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less 24 of30
25 of30 A patient breathes through an oxygen mask at the COVID-19 ICU unit of the Dr. Abdulah Nakas General Hospital in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The COVID-19 rate of infections in Bosnia, a country where only about 12% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is on the rise, authorities reported on Friday, with more than 900 new infections and 30 fatalities over the past 24 hours. AP Show More Show Less
26 of30 People walk through an alleyway as the sun sets in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 27 of30
28 of30 Two packhorses playfully jostel each other in the rain-soaked main town square of Dharmsala, India, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Ashwini Bhatia/AP Show More Show Less
29 of30 With the Washington Monument in the background, people look at white flags that are part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's temporary art installation, "In America: Remember," in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The installation consists of more than 630,000 flags. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
30 of30
SEPT. 11 - 17, 2021
From 9/11 commemorations in New York, to scenes of daily life in Afghanistan, to a dramatic collision at the Italian Formula One Grand Prix, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.