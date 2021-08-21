AP Week in Pictures: Global Aug. 21, 2021 Updated: Aug. 21, 2021 7:32 a.m.
Oxiliene Morency cries out in grief after the body of her 7-year-old-daughter, Esther Daniel, was recovered from the rubble of their home destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, with the epicenter about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Joseph Odelyn/AP
Taliban fighters patrol Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Taliban celebrated Afghanistan's Independence Day on Thursday by declaring they beat the United States, but challenges to their rule ranging from running a country severely short on cash and bureaucrats to potentially facing an armed opposition began to emerge. Rahmat Gul/AP
Tourists walk try to walk along a road damaged by flooding near the village of Tsybanobalka, Krasnodar region, Russia, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Heavy rains have flooded broad areas in southern Russia, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,,500 people. Authorities in the Krasnodar region said Saturday that more than 1,400 houses have been flooded following storms and heavy rains that swept the area this week. AP
Ultra-Orthodox Jews stroll through the Machane Yehuda market under a sky darkened by nearby wildfires, in Jerusalem, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Maya Alleruzzo/AP
A firefighter sprays water from a hose to extinguish a wildfire near Le Luc, southern France, on Wednesday, Aug.18, 2021. A fatal wildfire near the French Riviera was burning out of control in the forests of the popular region, fueled by wind and drought. Over 1,100 firefighters were battling the flames and thousands of tourists and locals were evacuated to safer areas. Daniel Cole/AP
Kashmiri Shiite Muslims shout religious slogans as they participate in a Muharram procession on wooden boats in the interiors of Dal lake, outskirts of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Muharram is a month of mourning in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed. Dar Yasin/AP
A boy points at an approaching helicopter bringing aid for earthquake survivors in a neighborhood near the airport in Les Cayes, Haiti, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Matias Delacroix/AP
Destiney Barnard holds Raymond William Goetchius while stranded at a gas station near the Dixie Fire on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Doyle, Calif. Barnard was helping Goetchius and his family evacuate from Susanville when her car broke down. Noah Berger/AP
Injured people lie in beds outside the Immaculée Conception hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country. Fernando Llano/AP
Wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, elementary school students line up to enter school for the first day of classes in Richardson, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order banning mask mandates by local officials, the Richardson Independent School District and many others across the state are requiring masks for students. LM Otero/AP
Children attend a mobile classroom set up in a parked bus by a social activist for children living in a slum in Mumbai, India Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Rafiq Maqbool/AP
Supporters of Zambia's main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema gather outside the party's offices, in Lusaka, Zambia, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Early election results in Zambia show opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema ahead in a tight, tense race while the national Electoral Commission has urged people to wait for the final official results to avoid any unrest. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP
A Taliban fighter patrols the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The Taliban declared an "amnesty" across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country. Rahmat Gul/AP
Passengers walk to the departures terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, past a mural of President Ashraf Ghani, as the Taliban offensive encircled the capital. Rahmat Gul/AP
President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP
A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a man in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Thailand has recorded more than 1 million accumulated cases on Friday since the pandemic started in 2020. Sakchai Lalit/AP
Neotropic cormorants roost on a high voltage cable at sunset near the Paraguay River, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Jorge Saenz/AP
AUG. 14 - 20, 2021
From the earthquake in Haiti, to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, to wildfires in Israel, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.