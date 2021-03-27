AP Week in Pictures: Global March 27, 2021 Updated: March 27, 2021 8:20 a.m.
Migrant families, mostly from Central American countries, wade through shallow waters after being delivered by smugglers on small inflatable rafts on U.S. soil in Roma, Texas, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. As soon as the sun sets, at least 100 migrants crossed through the Rio Grande river by smugglers into the United States. Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
Tercio and Alicea Galdino, dressed in astronaut costumes, walk along Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, March 20, 2021. The Galdinos have come up with a unique way for protecting themselves and drawing awareness around COVID-19 protective measures – by dressing as astronauts. The pair first began to traverse the iconic beaches fully suited in mid 2020 at the height of the first wave of the pandemic in Brazil, now as cases surge once again they are taking their "astronaut walks" back to the promenades. Bruna Prado/AP
COVID-19 patient Rahamim Havura casts his vote for Israel's parliamentary election inside an intensive care ward for coronavirus patients at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. The final results from Israel's fourth election in two years show a nation deeply divided over whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should remain in office, with neither side having secured a governing majority. Oded Balilty/AP
Mourners hug at a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at a grocery store earlier in the week, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, outside the courthouse in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski/AP
A woman who suffers from COVID-19 receives oxygen at a field hospital set up in the parking lot of the Poliedro de Caracas auditorium, in Venezuela, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Ariana Cubillos/AP
Hindu devotees dance as colored powder is thrown at them at Ladali, or Radha temple, at the legendary hometown of Radha, consort of Hindu God Krishna, during Lathmar Holi, in Barsana, India, 115 kilometers (71 miles) from New Delhi, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. During the holiday, the women of Barsana beat men from Nandgaon, the hometown of Krishna, with wooden sticks in response to their teasing. AP
A man with a head injury is carried by others Monday, March 22, 2021 in Mandalay, Myanmar. The toll of protesters confirmed killed in Myanmar since last month's military takeover has reached 320, a group that verifies details of deaths and arrests announced Friday, March 26, 2021. AP
MARCH 20 - 26, 2021
From a volcanic eruption in Iceland to migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, preparations for Passover in Jerusalem and a wounded protester in Myanmar, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.