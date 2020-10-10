-
A bystander is assisted by police after officers fired tear gas to disperse a protest demanding justice for a student demonstrator who was gunned down and killed by police the previous week at the university where students were protesting on campus for government teaching jobs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. less
Photo: Dieu Nalio Chery, AP
OCT. 3 - 9, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.
