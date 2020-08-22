  • Protesters particiapte in an anti-government protest demanding free elections and against corruption outside the provincial council building in Basra, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Photo: Nabil Al-Jurani, AP / Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
    Protesters particiapte in an anti-government protest demanding free elections and against corruption outside the provincial council building in Basra, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
    Protesters particiapte in an anti-government protest demanding free elections and against corruption outside the provincial council building in Basra, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
    Photo: Nabil Al-Jurani, AP
Photo: Nabil Al-Jurani, AP
Image 1 of / 18

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 18
Protesters particiapte in an anti-government protest demanding free elections and against corruption outside the provincial council building in Basra, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
Protesters particiapte in an anti-government protest demanding free elections and against corruption outside the provincial council building in Basra, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
Photo: Nabil Al-Jurani, AP

AUG. 15 - 21, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com