AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

OCT. 7 - OCT. 13, 2022

The war in Ukraine captured worldwide attention once again with multiple Russian missile strikes across the country following the bombing and partial collapse of the bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. A sailboat carrying migrants smashed into rocks and sank off a southern Greek island. Elections took place in Lesotho, Nobel Prizes were awarded and Italy elected its president of the Senate, while Pope Francis commemorated the 60th anniversary of the opening of the Second Vatican Council.