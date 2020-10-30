-
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, second right, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Inter Milan and Borussia Moenchangladbach at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. less
Photo: Luca Bruno, AP
OCT. 23 - 29, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.
The gallery was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.
