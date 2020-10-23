AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Pro democracy demonstrators face water canons as police try to disperse them from their protest venue in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Thailand prime minister has rejected calls for his resignation as his government steps up efforts to stop student-led protesters from rallying in the capital for a second day in defiance of a strict state of emergency.

Photo: Gemunu Amarasinghe, AP

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Oct. 16-22, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

