AP Week in Pictures: Asia

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. India's coronavirus cases have crossed 4 million, leading the world in new infections and deepening misery in the country's vast hinterlands where surges have crippled the underfunded health care system. Initially, the virus ravaged India's sprawling and densely populated cities. It has since stretched to almost every state, spreading through villages. less A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. India's coronavirus cases have crossed 4 million, leading the world in new infections and deepening ... more Photo: Manish Swarup, AP Photo: Manish Swarup, AP Image 1 of / 15 Caption Close AP Week in Pictures: Asia 1 / 15 Back to Gallery

Sept. 4-10, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

