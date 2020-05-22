AP Week in Pictures, Asia

Chinese President Xi Jinping, at bottom, gestures as he arrives for the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, May 21, 2020.

MAY 15-21, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

