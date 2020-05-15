AP Week in Pictures, Asia

A child walks with an adult through a ray of light in a narrow ally in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. The Thai government continues to ease restrictions on small businesses that were imposed weeks ago to combat the spread of COVID-19.

MAY 8-14, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

