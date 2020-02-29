  • Civilians flee from Idlib toward the north to find safety inside Syria near the border with Turkey, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. An offensive by President Bashar Assad's forces is aimed at recapturing remaining opposition-held areas in northwestern Syria. Photo: AP / Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FEBRUARY 22-28, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers around the world.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

