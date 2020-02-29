AP Week in Pictures

Civilians flee from Idlib toward the north to find safety inside Syria near the border with Turkey, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. An offensive by President Bashar Assad's forces is aimed at recapturing remaining opposition-held areas in northwestern Syria. less Civilians flee from Idlib toward the north to find safety inside Syria near the border with Turkey, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. An offensive by President Bashar Assad's forces is aimed at recapturing remaining ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 15 Caption Close AP Week in Pictures 1 / 15 Back to Gallery

FEBRUARY 22-28, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers around the world.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com