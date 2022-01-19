AP Photos: Vaccine workers trek in Kashmir's snowy mountains DAR YASIN, Associated Press Jan. 19, 2022 Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 12:15 a.m.
Fozia, right and Tasleema, Kashmiri healthcare workers, carry vaccines as they walk on a snow covered road during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Budgam, southwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Jan. 11, 2022.
Kashmiri village girl Tanveera Banoo, reacts as she receives a vaccine for COVID-19 from Masrat Farid, a healthcare worker, as her neighbors watch from distance during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Jan. 12, 2022.
Jaffer Ali, a healthcare worker, talks to Ghulam Yousaf Mir after administering him a booster dose of the Covishield vaccine as her relative Naseera Begum, who refused to get vaccinated, watches inside their house during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Jan. 12, 2022.
Fozia, foreground and Tasleema, Kashmiri healthcare workers, carry vaccines as they walk on a snow covered road after administering dose to an elderly woman during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Budgam, southwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Jan. 11, 2022.
Masrat Farid, a healthcare worker, prepares to administer a booster dose of the Covishield vaccine to Ghulam Hassan on a snow covered road during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Jan. 12, 2022.
Masrat Farid, a healthcare worker, administers a dose of Covishield vaccine to Ghulam Yousaf Mir during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Jan. 12, 2022.
Kashmiri village girls watch as Ameena Banoo receives the vaccine for COVID-19 from Masrat Farid, a healthcare worker, during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Jan. 12, 2022.
Kashmiri village girl Safia Banoo, receives vaccine for COVID-19 from Masrat Farid, a healthcare worker, as her family members warm themselves near a heater in Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Jan. 12, 2022.
Team of healthcare workers and doctors carry vaccines as they walk on a snow covered road during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Budgam, southwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Jan. 11, 2022.
Fozia, a healthcare worker, prepares the Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 before administering to an elderly woman during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Budgam, southwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Jan. 11, 2022.
An elderly Kashmiri man who refused to get vaccinated talks to healthcare workers during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Budgam, southwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Jan. 11, 2022.
Masrat Farid, a healthcare worker wearing leather boots, stands on snow covered stairs during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Jan. 12, 2022.
An elderly Kashmiri woman Arsha Begum receives the Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 from Fozia, a healthcare worker, during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Budgam, southwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Jan. 11, 2022.
Masrat Farid, a healthcare worker, carries vaccines as she walks on a snow covered field after administering doses to young girls during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Jan. 12, 2022.
Kashmiri village girl Tanveera Banoo stands at the entrance of her house after receiving the vaccine for COVID-19 during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Jan. 12, 2022.
23 of23
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — In a Himalayan village in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir, young health worker Masrat Farid packed her bag with vaccines on a frigid morning in January as strong winds swept snow through the air.
She is part of a team of health workers undertaking a door-to-door campaign in the region to deliver vaccine shots to teens and boosters to old people in remote mountain villages.