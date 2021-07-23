AP PHOTOS: Volunteers help gravediggers in Indonesia

BOGOR, Indonesia (AP) — Wearing hazmat suits and masks, gravediggers at the Cipenjo Cemetery in Bogor on the outskirts of Jakarta say they've lost track of how many graves they dug. Despite working late into the night, the bodies of COVID-19 victims keep coming in hearses.

For the past two weeks, they've put into earth more than 10 bodies a day, up from two previously — a sign of a devastating surge ripping through the Southeast Asian nation, which is now Asia's hot spot with over 80,000 COVID-19 fatalities and more than 3 million confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.