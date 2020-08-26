AP PHOTOS: Unrest grips Wisconsin city after police shooting

Unrest has gripped Kenosha for three nights after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot by police in the southeastern Wisconsin city.

On Tuesday night, two people were killed in an apparent vigilante attack after protests in response to Sunday's shooting, which lawyers say has left Blake paralyzed and unable to walk.

Protesters, who have taken to the streets each night since Sunday, have repeatedly clashed with law enforcement in Kenosha, throwing bottles and shooting fireworks at officers. Police have responded by firing tear gas. Some in the demonstrating crowds have also vandalized businesses, damaged or destroyed buildings, and set dozens of fires.

On Wednesday, following the violence of the night before, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers authorized 500 National Guard members to support local law enforcement around Kenosha, doubling the number of troops sent in.