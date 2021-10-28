AP PHOTOS: Summer days at the beach, in Israel and Gaza The Associated Press Oct. 28, 2021 Updated: Oct. 28, 2021 1:09 p.m.
Though the beaches in Tel Aviv and Gaza City look out on the same cresting waves of the Mediterranean Sea, they are worlds apart -- and not just because they sit on opposite sides of a century-old conflict.
In Tel Aviv, Israelis wear bikinis, shorts and tank tops that show off their tattoos. Bottles of cold beer sweat under the sun as golden retrievers race after frisbees and surfers carry their boards out to the breakers. At first glance it looks like San Diego or Marseilles, a wealthy seaside metropolis where the Middle East and its various catastrophes can be comfortably ignored.
Written By
The Associated Press