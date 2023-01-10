AP PHOTOS: Storms lash California with more rain, high surf Associated Press Jan. 10, 2023 Updated: Jan. 10, 2023 1:35 p.m.
1 of12 Crane operator Ricky Kapuschinsky, with AAA Crane, gets ready to lift uprooted trees on Capitol Avenue and 27th Street in midtown after a storm brought high winds overnight in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. California was hit with more turbulent weather as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state. Sunday's system preceded another series of incoming storms this week that raised the potential for flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain. (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP) Sara Nevis/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 A pedestrian finds temporary shelter from the storm under the awning at the Broad Museum on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP) David Crane/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Cars remain in a large sinkhole along Iverson Road in Chatsworth, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP) David Crane/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
8 of12 A Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputy patrols in the flooding waters from a storm along College Road near Cutter Drive, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Watsonville, Calif. (Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP) Shmuel Thaler/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Logs and other storm debris flows along the San Lorenzo River from severe weather through downtown Santa Cruz, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP) Shmuel Thaler/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 A woman battles the wind with her umbrella during a downpour along Grand Avenue on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP) David Crane/AP Show More Show Less
The latest in a relentless string of California storms is swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides.
The storms have also prompted tornado warnings. At least 14 people have died since the heavy weather began last week, including two people killed by falling trees.
