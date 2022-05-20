AP PHOTOS: Shattered lives and recovery in Ukraine war
1 of21 A Ukrainian man eats inside a basement used as an improvised bomb shelter in Kutuzivka, east Ukraine, Friday, May 13, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 A man sweeps rubble next to a shopping and entertainment mall in Odessa, Ukraine, Friday, May 13, 2022, destroyed after Russian missiles strike on May 9. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Ukrainian servicemen load bodies of Russian soldiers into a railway refrigerator carriage in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 13, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Ukrainian servicemen walk in the forest near a recently retaken village, north of Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Mstyslav Chernov/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Yarik Stepanenko, 11, pushes his twin-sister Yana on a swing outside a public hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 12, 2022. On April 8, a missile struck the train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk where Yana, Yarik and their mother Natasha were planning to catch an evacuation train heading west and, they hoped, to safety. Yana lost two legs, one just above the ankle, the other higher up her shin. Natasha lost her left leg below the knee. Yarik, left at the station in the chaos of the attack, was uninjured and has been reunited with his mother and sister. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Ukrainian servicemen accompanied by members of the foreign legion fire mortars at Russian positions in the eastern region of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Russian soldiers walk inside Ukraine's Azov Regiment base adorned with the unit's emblems in Yuriivka resort settlement on the coast of Azov Sea not far from Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Azov Regiment, is part of Ukraine's National Guard. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 A man pets a dog in the city subway of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Svyatoslav Vakarchuk sings during "The music of the resistance" concert at an art gallery in Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Zhenia, a member of the Ukrainian territorial defence force, guards a position near Kutuzivka, east Ukraine, Friday, May 13, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Pieces of debris hang at the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, which was heavily damaged in a Russian attack, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 The withered hand of a dead Russian soldier pokes out of a body bag during the exhumation of killed Russian soldiers' at their former positions near the village of Malaya Rohan, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Wednesday May 18, 2022. Andrii Marienko/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 People gather to fill cans with water from a firefighters truck in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Friday, May 13, 2022. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Relatives and friends attend a funeral in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 14, 2022, of Melnyk Andriy, 23, a Ukrainian military serviceman who was killed in Kharkiv province. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
An 11-year-old boy pushes his sister in a swing outside a hospital in Lviv, her dangling legs wrapped in bandages where they end. Their mother, too, has lost a leg and comforts the girl in her hospital bed.
Yarik Stepanenko, twin sister Yana and their mother, Natasha, were trying to catch a train heading west — to safety — from the eastern city of Kramatorsk when a missile hit the station on April 8. Yana lost both legs: one just above the ankle, the other higher up her shin. Natasha lost her left leg below the knee.