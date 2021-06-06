AP PHOTOS: Return of live music to London inspires artists ALBERTO PEZZALI, Associated Press June 6, 2021 Updated: June 6, 2021 7:24 p.m.
1 of18 Musician Iacopo Bertelli, front, stage name Jack Milwaukee, and Francesco Perini, stage name Pearz, at keyboards, play live on stage in front of a socially distanced crowd at the Moth Club in Hackney, in London, Sunday, May 30, 2021.The return of live music in the city that produced bands from the Rolling Stones to the Spice Girls has reignited the creativity of some of London's many working artists after 14 months of silence. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — Step by step — and note by note — London's many musicians are getting back to work and preparing to perform new music under new public guidelines.
The return of live music in the city that produced bands from the Rolling Stones to the Spice Girls is reigniting the creativity of some of London's many musicians and songwriters after 14 months of silence.
