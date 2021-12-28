AP PHOTOS: Migrants stranded, cold at Belarus-Poland border PAVEL GOLOVKIN, Associated Press Dec. 28, 2021 Updated: Dec. 28, 2021 3:29 a.m.
A migrant boy plays with a ball in a ray of sunshine at the "Bruzgi" checkpoint logistics center at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Since Nov. 8, a large group of migrants, mostly Iraqi Kurds, has been stranded at a border crossing with Poland. Most of them are fleeing conflict or hopelessness at home, and aim to reach Western European countries. But as temperatures fall below freezing, life at the border becomes more challenging.
Migrants queue to receive hot food at the "Bruzgi" checkpoint logistics center at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
A man prepares to sleep as migrants settle at the "Bruzgi" checkpoint logistics center at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Polish checkpoint "Kuznitsa" is seen behind the barbed wire fence at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Migrants carry meal at the "Bruzgi" checkpoint logistics center at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
A migrant washes his head with cold water at the "Bruzgi" checkpoint logistics center at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
A woman washes her legs with cold water at the "Bruzgi" checkpoint logistics center at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
A man sits with his child covered by a blanket at the "Bruzgi" checkpoint logistics center at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
Zanyar Dlshad, an 18-year-old from Iraq, poses for a photographer at the "Bruzgi" checkpoint logistics center at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. "There are around like 900 people in here and they need immediate help because the weather is getting more and more cold," said Dlshad, living at the logistics center who hopes to make it to Europe to reunite with his brother and to study at university.
A woman sits with her children inside the tent at the "Bruzgi" checkpoint logistics center at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Migrants pose for a photographer at the "Bruzgi" checkpoint logistics center at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Women talk as a child sits on the shoulder at the "Bruzgi" checkpoint logistics center at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
A woman washes clothes as migrants settle at the "Bruzgi" checkpoint logistics center at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Migrants settle at the "Bruzgi" checkpoint logistics center at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
A man, left, warms his arms at a field kitchen as migrants pour hot water into a bottle at the "Bruzgi" checkpoint logistics center at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
Women wash children's clothes with cold water at the "Bruzgi" checkpoint logistics center at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
A man sleeps as migrants settle at the "Bruzgi" checkpoint logistics center at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
A Christmas tree is decorated in front of the "Bruzgi" checkpoint logistics center at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
BRUZGI, Belarus (AP) — On a sunny but freezing morning in a forested area of Belarus at the border with Poland, hundreds of migrants line up to receive hot food and water.
They have been stuck here for over a month in the hopes of entering the European Union. Despite several failed attempts to storm the frontier amid the frigid temperatures, many still hope they will be allowed in.