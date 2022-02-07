AP PHOTOS: Joy on a sunny Day 2 at the Beijing Olympics
Britain's James Woods trains for the men's freestyle skiing big air competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing.
Austria's Lara Wolf trains for the women's freestyle skiing big air competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing.
Two workers work around the kicker before a training session for the freestyle skiing big air competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing.
A group of medical staff sits in the curling arena during the mixed doubles curling match at the Beijing Winter Olympics Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing.
United States' Sean Fitzsimons competes during the men's slopestyle qualifying at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Canada's Mark McMorris competes during the men's slopestyle qualifying at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
A mascot that is presented to the medal winners is seen during the award ceremony for the women's moguls at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Wolfgang Kindl, of Austria, celebrates winning the silver medal during the awards ceremony of the luge men's singles at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
12 of12
BEIJING (AP) — Johannes Ludwig knelt in gratitude and Wolfgang Kindl jumped for joy, celebrating their respective gold and silver finishes in men's luge at the Beijing Olympics.
It was the culmination of a long journey for Ludwig, who by his own admission said he overcame “a lot of not-so-successful years" to win on Sunday. He dropped to his knees on the podium, overcome by the emotion.