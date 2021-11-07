AP PHOTOS: 'If they die, we all die': Drought kills in Kenya BRIAN INGANGA, Associated Press Nov. 7, 2021 Updated: Nov. 7, 2021 3:26 a.m.
Mohamed Mohamud, a ranger from the Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy, looks at the carcass of a giraffe that died of hunger near Matana Village, Wajir County, Kenya, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Herders supply water from a borehole to give to their camels near Kuruti, in Garissa County, Kenya Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
Herder Yusuf Abdullahi walks past the carcasses of his forty goats that died of hunger in Dertu, Wajir County, Kenya Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
Rangers from the Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy supply water from a tanker for wild animals in the conservancy in Wajir County, Kenya Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
The daughter of a herder family stands in the doorway of their hut near Kuruti, in Garissa County, Kenya Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
A herder boy who looks after livestock quenches his thirst from a water point in the desert near Dertu, Wajir County, Kenya Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
A boy stands near the rotting carcass of a camel that that died of hunger which people had burned to stop the bad smell, in Belif, Garissa county, Kenya Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
Herder children who look after their family's camels cool off and fill plastic containers with water from a water point in the desert near Dertu, Wajir County, Kenya Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
The children of herders walk past cattle carcasses in the desert near Dertu, Wajir County, Kenya Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
Rangers from the Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy try to control a camel as it transports a tank of water to supply to wild animals in the conservancy in Wajir County, Kenya Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
Girls look after their family's camels as they drink from a water point in the desert near Dertu, Wajir County, Kenya Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
A herder tends to his camels as they drink from a water point in the desert near Dertu, Wajir County, Kenya Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
Kenyan women of Somali origin wait with their containers for a water distribution from the government near Kuruti, in Garissa County, Kenya Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The withered carcasses of livestock are reminders that drought has descended yet again in northern Kenya, the latest in a series of climate shocks rippling through the Horn of Africa.
As world leaders address a global climate summit in Glasgow, pastoralists watch their beloved animals suffer from lack of water and food. Yusuf Abdullahi says he has lost 40 goats.