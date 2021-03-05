AP PHOTOS: At a kosher food maker, a special Passover run SETH WENIG, Associated Press March 5, 2021 Updated: March 5, 2021 8:22 a.m.
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — On a food production floor on Long Island, steam rises from a blue metal barrel filled with scalding water for dipping cooking implements, and a worker runs boiling water through and over machinery. Zip ties are affixed to pipes and valves to avoid unwanted contaminants.
Overseeing and inspecting it all, clad in rubber gloves and blue surgical masks with netting covering their hair and beards, are two rabbis tasked with ensuring that the production line and foods made here meet the strict kosher requirements of Passover.