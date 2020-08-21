-
A cast dressed as a zombie prepares before performing a demonstration of a drive-in haunted house show at a garage Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Tokyo. Visitors remain in vehicles as taking prevention measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, while ghosts, zombies and other characters spook the visitors. Visitors could experience the entertainment with the safety of being inside their own vehicles. Fake blood on their vehicles will be cleaned. A vehicle provided by the program is also available for rent at the site. less
Photo: Eugene Hoshiko, AP
AUG. 14-20, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.
