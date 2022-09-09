AP PHOTOS: A world mourns Queen Elizabeth II The Associated Press Sep. 9, 2022 Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 8:09 a.m.
Messages, flowers and candles are seen at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
A man reacts after placing flowers outside Government House following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Mark Baker/AP
The American flag flies at half-staff over the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington, after Queen Elizabeth II died. Jacquelyn Martin/AP
President Joe Biden signs a condolence book at the British Embassy in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, for Queen Elizabeth II. First lady Jill Biden, second from right, and British ambassador Karen Pierce, second from left, look on. Susan Walsh/AP
The Christ the Redeemer statue is illuminated in red, blue and white, the colors of the flag of The United Kingdom, as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on her passing, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Bruna Prado/AP
A woman helps a small girl to lay down a flower outside the gates of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Frank Augstein/AP
Images of the Union flag and Israeli flag are projected on the walls of Jerusalem's Old City, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in Jerusalem, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) Mahmoud Illean/AP
A vendor reads a newspaper showing coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Brian Inganga/AP
People gather in front of Buckingham Palace, after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Alberto Pezzali/AP
Philadelphia Phillies' players stand before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins for a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch who died after 70 years on the throne, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP
A newspaper's front page displays the news of the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in Madrid, Spain, Friday 9, 2022. Manu Fernandez/AP
A photo of Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II is displayed on the Nasdaq billboard in Times Square, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. Yuki Iwamura/AP
Crown & Anchor British Pub manager June LeMay puts flowers in water beside a cardboard cutout of Queen Elizabeth II following her death, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP
People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was announced. Christophe Ena/AP
Security guards move condolence flowers to another position outside the British Embassy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Eugene Hoshiko/AP
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko lays flowers in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II, at the British Embassy, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Nathan Wilson hugs his girlfriend, Kristina Ojdanic, while talking about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at Ye Olde King's Head British restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Jae C. Hong/AP
A woman carries a floral tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, as she makes the Long Walk outside the gates of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Frank Augstein/AP
A soft toy in the shape of a horse is amidst floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II outside the gates of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Frank Augstein/AP
A picture of Queen Elizabeth sits on a bus stop in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
30 of30
The death of Queen Elizabeth II, whose rule saw Britain through decades of change, was seen and felt around the world.
From flowers covering the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, to images of Elizabeth towering over New York’s Times Square to the Christ the Redeemer statue glowing in the colors of Britain’s flag in Rio De Janeiro, the world mourned.
Written By
The Associated Press