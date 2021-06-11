AP Interview: Iraq oil minister says gas sector a priority SAMYA KULLAB , Associated Press June 11, 2021 Updated: June 11, 2021 11:18 a.m.
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s oil sector is rebounding after a catastrophic year triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, with key investment projects on the horizon, Iraq's oil minister said Friday. But he also warned that an enduring bureaucratic culture of fear threatens to stand in the way.
Iraq is currently trading oil at $68 per barrel, close to the approximately $76 needed for the state to operate without reliance on the central bank to meet government expenditures.