AP Interview: China signals shift but no let-up in Xinjiang KEN MORITSUGU, Associated Press Dec. 21, 2020 Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 5:38 a.m.
1 of7 Xu Guixiang, the deputy director-general of the Xinjiang Communist Party publicity department, speaks during an interview in Beijing Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Chinese Communist Party official signaled Monday that there would likely be no let-up in its crackdown in the Xinjiang region, but said the government's focus is shifting more to addressing the roots of extremism. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Xu Guixiang, the deputy director-general of the Xinjiang Communist Party publicity department, speaks during an interview in Beijing on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Chinese Communist Party official signaled Monday that there would likely be no let-up in its crackdown in the Xinjiang region, but said the government's focus is shifting more to addressing the roots of extremism. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Xu Guixiang, left, the deputy director-general of the Xinjiang Communist Party publicity department, speaks during an interview in Beijing on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Chinese Communist Party official signaled Monday that there would likely be no let-up in its crackdown in the Xinjiang region, but said the government's focus is shifting more to addressing the roots of extremism. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 A journalist flips through a book titled "The truth about Xinjiang" during a press conference on Xinjiang issues held at the International Press Center of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. A Chinese Communist Party official signaled Monday that there would likely be no let-up in its crackdown in the Xinjiang region, but said the government's focus is shifting more to addressing the roots of extremism. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, residents watch a convoy of security personnel in a show of force through central Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang region. A Chinese Communist Party official signaled Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 that there would likely be no let-up in its crackdown in the Xinjiang region, but said the government's focus is shifting more to addressing the roots of extremism. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, Uighur security personnel patrol near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang region. A Chinese Communist Party official signaled Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 that there would likely be no let-up in its crackdown in the Xinjiang region, but said the government's focus is shifting more to addressing the roots of extremism. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, a child reacts as security personnel march by in a show of force in Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang region. A Chinese Communist Party official signaled Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 that there would likely be no let-up in its crackdown in the Xinjiang region, but said the government's focus is shifting more to addressing the roots of extremism. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese Communist Party official signaled Monday that there would likely be no let-up in its crackdown in the remote Xinjiang region, but said the government’s focus is shifting more to addressing the roots of extremism.
China’s policies in Xinjiang, home to the Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups, have become a major point of division with the U.S. and other Western nations over alleged human rights violations.