AIDS Memorial Quilt comes to Wilmington for 2 weeks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — In 1993, Jeff Mills stood with his partner, Ed Adams, as the AIDS Memorial Quilt was displayed on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

For Mills, who now lives with Adams in Wilmington, it was an emotional moment. Mills had lost his partner of 11 years, Walt Campbell, to AIDS to 1990, and Mills had made a section of "The Quilt," as it's known, to honor Campbell. He also made another to honor his friend, Scott McDowell, who'd died from AIDS in 1992.

Now, more than a quarter-century later, Mills is working with the Frank Harr Foundation to bring 30 sections of The Quilt to Wilmington. On loan from the The Names Project, which stores and maintains it, The Quilt will be on display at 10 area locations for more than two weeks.

A reception 6 p.m. Saturday at the Cameron Art Museum will mark the kickoff of a series of community event centered on The Quilt. Five sections will be displayed at the Cameron, including one of the sections Mills added back in '93, as well as another honoring tennis star Arthur Ashe.

Essentially a combination public art and public health project, The Quilt has been called the largest piece of folk art in the world, with tens of thousands of sections weighing in at well over 50 tons. In addition to the thousands The Quilt memorializes, many thousands more contributed sections to it.

"I consider it my Vietnam Memorial," Mills said during an interview at Thalian Hall, where three sections of the quilt are on display in the lobby. One memorializes the actor Rock Hudson and was signed by the actress and singer Doris Day.

Other Wilmington locations where The Quilt will be displayed include New Hanover Regional Medical Center; UNCW's Cultural Arts Building and Randall Library; the Hannah Block Community Arts Center and Historic USO; Temple of Israel; St. Paul's Episcopal Church; St. Stephen A.M.E. Church; the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wilmington; and St. Jude's Metropolitan Community Church.

The enormity of the quilt is meant to reflect the enormous number of lives lost to AIDS. Each 12-by-12-foot section, or "block," is comprised of eight panels, each 3-by-6 feet -- intentionally the size of a human grave. Many of the sections were created using the personal belongings of people who died.

While The Quilt serves as a memorial for those lost to AIDS, it also serves as an educational and political tool to raise aware about the disease, which is now treatable yet continues to spread.

"Back in the day, the face (of the disease) might've been gay white men," Mills said. But in 2019 it is heterosexual African-Americans who are disproportionately at risk.

In addition, said the Frank Harr Foundation's Shelly O'Rourke, in the United States, 51 percent of new cases of HIV, the virus that leads to AIDS, are diagnosed in the South.

"So much of it has to do with access to health care," O'Rourke said, adding that many people infected with HIV do not know they have it.

In part through publicity generated by arrival of The Quilt, she said, "The idea is to reach as many people as possible."

To that end, testing stations will be set up at various events being held around The Quilt. ...

