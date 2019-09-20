AAA Milford offers free car seat clinic

AAA Milford will offer a free car seat clinic on Sept. 23.

To teach parents how to properly install their car seat and to mark National Child Passenger Seat Month, AAA Northeast is sponsoring a free car seat clinic for members and nonmembers on Monday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AAA Milford, 827 Bridgeport Ave.

For an appointment, email fmayko@aaaanortheast.com or call 203-937-2595, ext. 4615.