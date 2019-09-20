https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/AAA-Milford-offers-free-car-seat-clinic-14455197.php
AAA Milford offers free car seat clinic
Photo: AAA Northeast Photo.
To teach parents how to properly install their car seat and to mark National Child Passenger Seat Month, AAA Northeast is sponsoring a free car seat clinic for members and nonmembers on Monday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AAA Milford, 827 Bridgeport Ave.
For an appointment, email fmayko@aaaanortheast.com or call 203-937-2595, ext. 4615.
