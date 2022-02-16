A teacher bequeaths $30,000 to the Boys & Girls Village non-profit organization in the City of Milford, Connecticut.

The Boys & Girls Village, which is a leader in providing mental health treatment, permanency planning as well as educational, and vocational services for Connecticut’s most vulnerable youth, has announced a $30,000 bequeathed gift from the estate of Anthony G. Zanavich, who was a retired teacher.
The donation will provide support for the organization, including its Charles F. Hayden Day School, which is also a special education, and vocational facility that provides comprehensive educational, and clinical treatment services for at risk youth in the community.