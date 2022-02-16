A teacher bequeaths $30,000 to the Boys & Girls Village non-profit organization in the City of Milford, Connecticut.

The Boys & Girls Village, which is a leader in providing mental health treatment, permanency planning as well as educational, and vocational services for Connecticut’s most vulnerable youth, has announced a $30,000 bequeathed gift from the estate of Anthony G. Zanavich, who was a retired teacher.

The donation will provide support for the organization, including its Charles F. Hayden Day School, which is also a special education, and vocational facility that provides comprehensive educational, and clinical treatment services for at risk youth in the community.

Additionally, the school’s new Vocational Learning Center prepares older youth with training to find jobs, and prepares them for successful adulthoods.

Zanavich, who was a resident of Waterbury, Conn., also previously worked as a teacher for the City of Waterbury Department of Education for over 25 years until his previous retirement from the Wilby High School at 568 Bucks Hill Road in Waterbury.

As a former teacher, Boys & Girls Village’s mission of helping at-risk children resonated.

A visit with Dr. Steven Kant, who is the non-profit organization’s former CEO, helped Zanavich to learn more about how the organization changes lives.

“As an educator, Tony was passionate about young adults being on the right path and happy to support the mission of Boys & Girls Village,” Anne Morrissey, who is the executrix for the Anthony Zanavich estate, said.

In addition to leaving donations to family members, and Boys & Girls Village, Zanavich also provided support to several other non-profit organizations that he cared about.

“As an attorney, it is a good opportunity for people that are looking to make donations to include nonprofits such as Boys & Girls Village in their estate,” Attorney Joseph Tramuta, who previously managed Zanavich’s estate planning, and is a longtime Boys & Girls Club board member, said.

“In this case the gift was a bequest, but stock or other financial instruments can also be left to an organization,” Tramuta said.

“These funds will help the youth we serve throughout the state to overcome obstacles and build brighter futures,” the President of Boys & Girls Village, Kim Shaunesey, Ph.D., said.

"We are grateful to Mr. Zanavich for his foresight and his willingness to strengthen the foundation of Connecticut’s most vulnerable youth and their families,” Shaunesey said.

To learn more about Boys & Girls Village, visit bgvillage.org, or call 203-877-0300.

To learn how to include Boys & Girls Village in estate planning, contact the Boys & Girls Village Development Coordinator Marie Pelaccia at pelacciam@bgvillage.org.

For 80 years, Boys & Girls Village has served thousands of children, and families from 50 Connecticut communities, providing behavioral health, educational, family preservation, and stabilization, and vocational services with the belief that all children can develop a healthy developmental pathway.

The organization is located at 528 Wheelers Farms Road.in Milford.