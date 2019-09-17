The 29th annual Folks on Spokes Ride/Step Forward Memorial 5K bicycle ride and walk fundraiser for Bridges Healthcare Sunday morning starting at Fowler Field in Milford. Bridges Healthcare in Milford offers mental health and addiction recovery services. The event featured 5-, 10-, 20- or 40-mile bicycle routes along the coastline, a 3.2-mile walk and a Remembrance Ceremony, where the event paid tribute to lives lost to addiction, overdose, suicide or other mental health-related issues.