A look at Milford SAT results

Of the 399 Milford high school students who took the 2019 SAT test this past spring, 291 — 72.9 percent — met or exceeded the goal in English Language Arts (ELA), and 185 — 46.36 percent — did the same in math.

Those numbers represent students at Jonathan Law and Foran high schools.

At Jonathan Law, 179 students took the SAT, and 124, or 69.3 percent, met or exceeded the goal in ELA, and 85, or 47.5 percent, met or exceeded the goal in math.

The average ELA score at Law was 522, and the average math score was 512.

At Foran High, 220 students took the SAT. Of those, 167, or 76.6 percent, met or exceeded the goal in ELA, and 100, or 45.9 percent, met or exceeded the goal in math.

The average ELA score at Foran was 536 and the average math score was 521.

Overall, 98.9 percent of the eligible students took the SAT at Law, and 97.3 percent took it at Foran.

The numbers show a slight decline over last year for Jonathan Law, while the numbers at Foran rose slightly.

Last year the average ELA score at Law was 530 and for math 528, compared to this year’s 522 and 512.

At Foran, last year’s average ELA score was 534 and 520 for math, compared to this year’s 536 and 521.

The breakdown of how students performed on the 2019 test is as follows:

Jonathan Law

English Language Arts

Level 1: goal not met — 19 — 10.6 percent.

Level 2: approaching goal — 36 — 20.1 percent.

Level 3: met goal — 103 — 57.5 percent.

Level 4: exceeded goal — 21 — 11.7 percent.

Level 3 and 4: met or exceeded goal — 124 — 69.3 percent.

Math

Level 1: goal not met — 39 — 21.8 percent.

Level 2: approaching goal — 55 — 30.7 percent.

Level 3: met goal — 68 — 38 percent.

Level 4: exceeded goal — 17 — 9.5 percent.

Level 3 and 4: met or exceeded goal — 85 — 47.5 percent.

Foran

English Language Arts

Level 1: goal not met — 26 — 11.9 percent.

Level 2: approaching goal — 25 — 11.5 percent.

Level 3: met goal — 130 — 59.6 percent.

Level 4: exceeded goal — 37 — 17 percent.

Level 3 and 4: met or exceeded goal — 167 — 76.6 percent.

Math

Level 1: goal not met — 35 — 16.1 percent.

Level 2: approaching goal — 83 — 38.1 percent.

Level 3: met goal — 70 — 32.1 percent.

Level 4: exceeded goal — 30 — 13.8 percent.

Level 3 and 4: met or exceeded goal — 100 — 45.9 percent.

Statewide, the average score in language arts was 515. That is a point below last year and five points lower than in 2016 when school-based SAT testing began.

In math, the average score in 2019 was 501, two points below last year and a point higher than in 2016.

Still, state officials say there is some good news. Because the test now counts as a state accountability assessment, the average scores tell how many students are performing at grade level. In language arts, 62 percent of all students met or exceeded the goal while in math, just 41 percent did.

“What this tells us is that a solid majority of our students are meeting achievement benchmark standards,” said Ajit Gopalakrishnan, the chief performance officer for the state Department of Education. “A big chunk are meeting the standards.”

Many more need to meet the standards, he acknowledged, particularly in math, and particularly in high-needs groups, meaning students learning English, with disabilities, or who come from low-income families.

Some 36,916 juniors took the SAT in Connecticut public high schools in March or April. Of those, a larger chunk of the population is now in the high-needs category — 43 percent in 2019 compared with 38 percent in 2016.

In math, while the average score dipped, the percentage of black and Hispanic students meeting the grade level mark improved. The percentage of high-needs students reaching grade level improved slightly in both math and language arts.

Yet there remains a roughly 90-point gap between white students and students who are black, Hispanic or have high needs. The gap between those groups in language arts is roughly 100 points wide.

All the numbers may be viewed at http://edsight.ct.gov/SASPortal/main.do.

Linda Conner Lambeck contributed to this article.