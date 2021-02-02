A look at Gov. Wolf's policy proposals for the 2021-22 year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Highlights of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s policy proposals for the 2021-22 budget year that starts July 1:
— EDUCATION FUNDING: Raise the state’s personal income tax rate to 4.49% from 3.07% to boost funding for public schools. Republicans say the tax increase would raise $7 billion over a full year, or nearly 50% more. Expands exemptions so that lower-wage earners — and two-thirds of all wage earners — will pay the same or lower taxes, administration officials say. Increases aid for general public school operations and instruction by $1.35 billion for basic instruction and operations, an increase of 20%, to almost $8.2 billion.