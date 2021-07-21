'A long, distant memory' - Milford superintendent looks back at 2020-21 school year

3
MILFORD — Last summer, as the school system planned to restart the 2020-21 school year, Superintendent Anna Cutaia said there was real concern if it was going to be safe.
“It’s almost a long distant memory. There was a lot of fear and trepidation around are we were going to be safe enough to open our school buildings,” said Cutaia during the superintendent’s year in review to the Milford Board of Education July 12. “It’s almost like we forgot that was a question mark. Can we open safely? I’m happy that we did.”