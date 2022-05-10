A guide to Tuesday's primary election in West Virginia

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Candidates in West Virginia’s primary elections Tuesday hope to earn their party’s nominations for the U.S. House or the state Legislature. The overall ballot in the midterm election may be smaller, but the voting landscape changed after the state's once-a-decade redistricting was completed last fall. There are a dwindling number of seats contested by Democrats in a state that has turned sharply Republican.
U.S. HOUSE