A doll brings pride, identity for Brazil Indigenous woman DIANE JEANTET, Associated Press May 29, 2022 Updated: May 29, 2022 10:12 a.m.
1 of15 Atyna Pora, of Brazil's Anambe indigenous group, clips the hair made of yarn of an indigenous doll, at a sewing workshop in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Pora and her mother Luakam Anambe who make the dolls bearing faces and body paints of different Indigenous groups, have sold more than 5,000 of their dolls. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Dolls bearing faces and body paints of different Indigenous groups are displayed on a table at a sewing workshop in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Each one of them is hand sown, dressed in clothes created by Luakam Anambe, of Brazil’s Anambe Indigenous group, and carefully painted by her daughter Atyna Pora. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
5 of15 Atyna Pora, of Brazil's Anambe indigenous group, paints an indigenous doll, at the sewing workshop in her home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Pora and her mother Luakam Anambe who make the dolls bearing faces and body paints of different Indigenous groups, have sold more than 5,000 of their dolls. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Luakam Anambe, of Brazil’s Anambé indigenous group, who is at the helm of a small, burgeoning business selling handmade indigenous dolls poses for a photo in her sewing workshop at her home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Part of the money she makes from her dolls goes toward a social project Luakam has been putting together in Para state, to help women in need. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Luakam Anambe, of Brazil’s Anambe indigenous group, who is at the helm of a small, burgeoning business selling handmade indigenous dolls, takes a break outside her home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Part of the money she makes from her dolls goes toward a social project Luakam has been putting together in Para state, to help women in need. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
13 of15 Atyna Pora, of Brazil's Anambe indigenous group, adds black yarn hair to an indigenous doll, at the sewing workshop in her home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Pora and her mother Luakam Anambe, seated on left, who make the dolls bearing faces and body paints of different Indigenous groups, have sold more than 5,000 of their dolls. (AP Photo/ Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Luakam Anambé wanted her newborn granddaughter to have a doll — something she'd never owned as a child working in slave-like conditions in Brazil's Amazon rainforest. But she wanted the doll to share their Indigenous features, and there was nothing like that in stores. So she sewed one herself from cloth and stuffing.
The doll had brown skin, long, dark hair, and the same face and body paint used by the Anambé people. It delighted passersby; while Indigenous dolls can be found elsewhere in Latin America, they remain mostly absent in Brazil, home to nearly 900,000 people identifying as Indigenous in the last census.