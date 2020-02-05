A Tribute to Aretha Franklin Feb. 9 at library

On Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m., the Milford Public Library, 57 New Haven Ave., will host the vocal talents of Rhonda Denét, who, accompanied by Michael Bardash, will celebrate the music of Aretha Franklin. Homage is paid to the "Queen of Soul" by performing some of her most successful hits. These are the songs that firmly keep her as one of the most celebrated female artists of all time. The song list includes: Respect, Natural Woman, Think, Until You Come Back To Me, and Freeway of Love.

Denét is hailed as a virtuoso who lends her flair to every song she sings. When she performs, she invites her audience to surrender to the groove and experience the music fully.

With a Bachelor’s degree in music and a Graduate degree in Arts Administration, she has become a full-time performer, appearing at concert halls, theaters, clubs, resorts and museums in the New York area and across the country.